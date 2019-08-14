Kenneth Omeruo: Nigerian 'happy' to join Leganes from Chelsea

Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo had been at Chelsea since 2012 but never played a competitive game for them

Nigeria international defender Kenneth Omeruo has rejoined Spanish club Leganes on a permanent deal from Premier League side Chelsea.

The 25-year-old's 31 appearances for the La Liga outfit last season came in his seventh loan move away from Chelsea who had been his parent club for seven years.

Back in March, he told the BBC he was keen to link up with Leganes on a permanent basis and the centre back is delighted to pen a long-term deal until June 2024.

"I'm so happy to be joining a team that helped me grow so much last season," Omeruo wrote on social media.

"I can't wait to start and help this team achieve greatness."

Omeruo joined Chelsea in 2012 from Belgian club Standard Liege, but was sent out on loan to the Netherlands, the English Championship, Turkish Super Lig and Spanish La Liga.

Despite failing to make a competitive appearance for the West London side, he thanked Chelsea for letting him fulfil a childhood dream.

"I have nothing but love for this club. Chelsea made my dreams as a child to become a reality. Thank you for an amazing seven years," he added.

"Thanks to all Chelsea fans for the love. Thank you Eddie Newton, you are an amazing coach and manager. I will never forget this club. But it's time to move on and realise my full potential."

Omeruo can play at centre-back or right-back and is regarded as one of the continent's finest young defenders.

A 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Nigeria, he represented his country at U-17 and U-20 level and has 50 caps for the Super Eagles, most recently helping them finish third at the Nations Cup in Egypt last month.