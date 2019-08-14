Jan Siewert: Huddersfield boss does not fear for position as winless start continues

Jan Siewert has won just one of his 18 games in charge of Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert says he does not fear for his position after their winless start to the season continued with their Carabao Cup defeat by Lincoln City.

The Terriers are without a victory in all competitions since February.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Siewert said he had spoken with chairman Phil Hodgkinson about the club's situation.

"The chairman made it clear we have to stabilise ourselves in the league and that's the biggest aim," Siewert said.

Asked if he feared he would be given the sack just seven months after taking charge following David Wagner's departure, Siewert replied "No".

Huddersfield's cup exit comes in addition to their defeat by Derby County in their first game of the season as well as their draw against QPR on Saturday.

Siewert made 10 changes to his side, which included seven debutants, as Harry Anderson's goal gave the Imps a cup upset.

"The whole time I am in conversation with the board about what is happening," he continued.

"What's important for me is that we face Fulham now and we have a different squad on the pitch and think of QPR - we had many positive things there.

"It's about managing our expectations. Of course we all want to win football matches and the thing I'm working on most is to do that."