Scottish Gossip: Neil Lennon, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian

Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits his side's 4-3 Champions League qualifying defeat by Cluj at Parkhead on Tuesday, which sealed a 5-4 aggregate win for the Romanian side, could adversely affect his ability to buy new players before the transfer window shuts. (Herald)

And Lennon says Celtic "only have themselves to blame" for their European exit as he bemoaned his side's "passive" first-half display against Dan Petrescu's Cluj. (Scotsman)

Lennon defended his decision to deploy Callum McGregor as a make-shift left back in Tuesday's crucial encounter, but admitted his team conceded "crazy" goals as they crashed out. (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has apologised for accidentally liking a fan's Tweet criticising Neil Lennon's decision to play McGregor in defence, insisting it his "not his style" to criticise people on social media as he backed the Celtic boss. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton says one phone-call to Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom was all it took to convince him to make a loan move to Easter Road instead of Dutch outfit NAC Breda. (Herald)

Highly-rated Rangers winger Josh McPake says it has been a dream summer after signing a new deal with the Ibrox club and making his debut for Steven Gerrard's side. (Herald)

And 17-year-old McPake, who signed a deal until 2022 with Rangers, is a loan target for St Johnstone, Dundee and Ross County. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen goalkeeper and captain Joe Lewis is convinced his side have the character to overcome their 2-0 first-leg defeat when they meet Croatian outfit Rijeka in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier on Thursday at Pittodrie. (Daily Record)

Hearts are reportedly in talks to sign Japanese midfielder Ryotaro Meshino on loan from Manchester City. (Scotsman)

Free agent Glenn Whelan is close to joining Hearts, as manager Craig Levein steps up his recruitment drive. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Coach Mike Blair insists Scotland players at the nation's training camp can still play their way on to the plane for the World Cup in Japan, with the larger group due to be cut in the coming weeks. (Herald)