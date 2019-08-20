Leeds United v Brentford

Pontus Jansson made 117 appearances in three seasons with Leeds before joining Brentford in July

Leeds captain Liam Cooper and left-back Barry Douglas are both doubtful.

If Douglas does miss out then Stuart Dallas is likely to switch from right to left-back, with Jamie Shackleton to play right-back.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank could name the same XI that started Saturday's draw with Hull City.

Forward Said Benrahma is pushing for a recall, while former Leeds defender Pontus Jansson returns to Elland Road for the first time.

Match facts