Fulham v Millwall
Recent Fulham signing Josh Onomah could again miss out, with Scott Parker reluctant to make changes after two wins from three league games.
Maxime Le Marchand and Bobby Reid are pushing to start, having come off the bench in Friday's win at Huddersfield.
Millwall are without Jed Wallace, who is banned after a red card during their win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Jiri Skalak or Shane Ferguson could replace Wallace, while Jayson Molumby and Frank Fielding are both still out.
Match facts
- Fulham have won their last three games against Millwall in all competitions, most recently a 3-1 win in the League Cup last season.
- Since winning 1-0 at Craven Cottage in August 2014, Millwall have failed to score in their last three league matches against Fulham (W0 D1 L2).
- Fulham have lost their last 10 London league derbies, losing all 10 last season in the Premier League; their last London derby victory was against Millwall in April 2018.
- Millwall have only managed to win one of their last 12 away Championship matches in August (P12 W1 D6 L5), though that victory came at Craven Cottage back in 2014, thanks to a Martyn Woolford winner (1-0).
- Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored in his last two league appearances, has scored 14 goals in just 21 starts for Fulham in the Championship, last scoring in three straight matches in the competition back in April 2018, a run which included a goal against Millwall.
- Millwall striker Matt Smith has scored as many goals in his last seven league appearances as he managed in his previous 32 Championship matches before this run (four goals).