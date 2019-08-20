Championship
Cardiff19:45Huddersfield
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town

Fraizer Campbell playing for Hull
Fraizer Campbell scored 12 goals in 39 games for Hull last season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Cardiff could give a first start to forward Isaac Vassell after two substitute appearances for the club.

Callum Paterson faces a late fitness test and Marlon Pack (leg) could miss out, but right-back Lee Peltier should return from an ankle problem to start.

Huddersfield caretaker boss Mark Hudson could hand former Cardiff striker Fraizer Campbell his debut.

Midfielder Trevoh Chalobah and winger Rajiv van La Parra are pushing for starts after impressing off the bench.

Former Cardiff centre-back Hudson is in temporary charge of the Terriers after they sacked Jan Siewert on Friday, and has stated his desire to take the job full-time.

Match facts

  • Cardiff are unbeaten in their last 11 games against Huddersfield in all competitions (W7 D4 L0) since a 1-0 defeat in January 2003.
  • Last season, both of Cardiff and Huddersfield's Premier League meetings ended goalless despite 36 shots attempted over the two games.
  • Cardiff's 3-0 defeat by Reading last time out was their joint-heaviest league defeat under Neil Warnock outside of the top flight, having also lost 3-0 to Preston in September 2017.
  • Huddersfield have won none of their last 13 league games against Welsh opponents (W0 D5 L8), failing to score in 10 of those games, including each of their last five.
  • Neil Warnock has only lost two of his 14 league matches against Huddersfield (W8 D4 L2), a club he managed between 1993 and 1995.
  • Karlan Grant, who has scored each of Huddersfield's three league goals this season, has netted seven times for the Terriers in league matches since his debut in January 2019; in that time, no other Huddersfield player has managed to score more than one league goal.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 21st August 2019

  • CardiffCardiff City19:45HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • FulhamFulham19:45MillwallMillwall
  • LeedsLeeds United19:45BrentfordBrentford
  • PrestonPreston North End19:45StokeStoke City
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers19:45SwanseaSwansea City
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00ReadingReading

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32106247
2Charlton32107437
3West Brom32105327
4Swansea32105327
5Millwall32103127
6Sheff Wed32015236
7Fulham32014226
8Derby31204315
9Nottm Forest31115324
10Hull31114404
11Bristol City31114404
12Brentford31112204
13QPR311134-14
14Barnsley311134-14
15Birmingham311124-24
16Preston31025413
17Reading31025503
18Blackburn310224-23
19Cardiff310247-33
20Wigan310237-43
21Luton301257-21
22Middlesbrough301235-21
23Huddersfield301235-21
24Stoke301247-31
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you