West Bromwich Albion v Reading
-
- From the section Championship
West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has hinted that he might make changes for the visit of Reading.
But ex-Royals striker Hal Robson-Kanu will not be involved. He still has back problems and will not return to training until later in the week.
Reading play their first game since the weekend abuse aimed at striker Yakou Meite, following his penalty miss.
The Royals won for the first time this season on Sunday, beating relegated Cardiff City 3-0.
After losing their first two games, at home to Sheffield Wednesday, then at Hull, the win gave Reading their first points.
Albion are one of five teams with seven points after three games, having again come from behind to win 2-1 at Luton on Saturday (with two goals in six minutes from half-time substitute Grady Diangana), just as they did on the opening day at Nottingham Forest.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion have won nine of their past 10 home league matches against Reading.
- Reading's last win at The Hawthorns was a 3-2 FA Cup fifth-round replay victory in February 2010.
- Following a run of six straight wins at The Hawthorns at the end of last season, Albion are yet to win at home under Slaven Bilic, after drawing with Millwall, then losing to the Londoners in the EFL Cup three nights later.
- Reading have collected just 19 points from the last 32 Championship away matches, winning just two of them.
- Albion midfielder Grady Diangana's two goals at Luton on Saturday made him the first Baggies player to score twice on their league debut since John Hartson, against Hull City in August 2006.
- Reading striker George Puscas's double on Saturday made him the first Romanian to bag a brace in an English league match since Adrian Patulea, for Lincoln City against Accrington in December 2008.