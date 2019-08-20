Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City
QPR might give a league debut to goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who is pushing to start ahead of Joe Lumley.
Kelly made the crucial save in the penalty shootout win against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup first round.
Swansea could be without Nathan Dyer, who picked up a hamstring injury during the weekend win over Preston.
He could be replaced by Andre Ayew, Sam Surridge or Kristoffer Peterson, while boss Steve Cooper is set to stick with Joe Rodon in central defence.
Match facts
- QPR are looking for consecutive league wins over Swansea for the first time since February 1980.
- Swansea's 4-0 defeat at Loftus Road against QPR in April 2019 was their heaviest league loss of the 2018-19 season.
- This will be the ninth successive meeting between QPR and Swansea City at Loftus Road to see at least one managerial change in either dugout, with Steve Cooper becoming the eighth different manager to take charge of the Swans in those nine games (Jackett, Martinez, Sousa, Rodgers, Laudrup, Monk & Potter).
- Rangers are winless in their last four home games in all competitions (P4 W0 D2 L2), last going five straight matches without a win between September and October 2016.
- Since Swansea's 4-0 loss to QPR in April, they have remained unbeaten in each of their last nine matches across all competitions (P9 W5 D4 L0), their longest such run since February 2018 (10 games).
- Swansea striker Borja Baston has scored three goals in his opening three league appearances this season, as many as in his final 22 league games for Alaves in La Liga last season.