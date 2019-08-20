Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City

Joe Rodon is likely to be called up by Wales for their Euro 2020 qualifier next month

QPR might give a league debut to goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who is pushing to start ahead of Joe Lumley.

Kelly made the crucial save in the penalty shootout win against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup first round.

Swansea could be without Nathan Dyer, who picked up a hamstring injury during the weekend win over Preston.

He could be replaced by Andre Ayew, Sam Surridge or Kristoffer Peterson, while boss Steve Cooper is set to stick with Joe Rodon in central defence.

Match facts