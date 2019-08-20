Charlton Athletic v Nottingham Forest
Tomer Hemed and Erhun Oztumer could both debut for Charlton when they host Nottingham Forest at The Valley.
Defender Chris Solly will be assessed after he suffering a head injury in Saturday's draw with Barnsley.
Joao Carvalho will travel with Forest as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, but will not feature.
There are no new injury concerns for Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi, who is not expected to make many changes following Saturday's win against Birmingham City.
Match facts
- Charlton Athletic are unbeaten in their past six league games against Nottingham Forest (W2 D4 L0).
- Forest are looking for their first away league win at Charlton since a 2-0 victory in February 2013 under Billy Davies.
- Since the start of last season, Charlton have won 16 penalties in league matches, with Lyle Taylor scoring nine of those spot-kicks. Indeed, only Luka Milivojevic and John Akinde (10 each) have netted more within England's top four tiers since August 2018.
- Both Charlton and Forest have scored three goals from set-pieces so far this season, the joint most in the competition in 2019-20 (alongside Luton and Preston).
- Charlton are looking to win their opening two home matches of a Championship season for the second successive campaign in the competition, having beaten QPR and Hull in 2015-16, before they were ultimately relegated to League One.
- Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored three goals in six previous league appearances against Charlton. He scored one goal and created another for Norwich on his last visit to The Valley, helping his side to a 3-2 victory in February 2015.