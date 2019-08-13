Champions League - Qualifying Third Round - 2nd Leg
FC Porto2FK Krasnodar3
FK Krasnodar win on away goals

Champions League: Porto knocked out, Ajax survive scare to reach final play-off round

Porto
Porto reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season

Porto were knocked out of the Champions League after losing to Russia's FC Krasnodar on away goals, while last season's semi-finalists Ajax survived a scare to make the final play-off round.

It is the first time 2004 winners Porto have missed out on the Champions League group stages since the 2010-11 season.

The Portuguese side led 1-0 from the first-leg, but were 3-0 down after 34 minutes at the Estadio do Dragao.

Despite second-half goals from Ze Luis and Luis Diaz they lost 3-2.

Ajax came from a goal down to beat Greek Champions PAOK 3-2 at home, to win 5-4 on aggregate.

Dusan Tadic missed a penalty in the 32nd minute after Diego Biseswar's opener, but the Serbian made amends as he scored from the spot just before half-time.

Nicolas Tagliafico doubled Ajax's lead with 11 minutes left, before Tadic scored a second penalty in the 85th minute to make it 3-1, with Biseswar getting his second for the visitors in injury time.

The Dutch champions will next play Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia for a place in the Champions League group stages.

Elsewhere, former champions Red Star Belgrade beat FC Copenhagen 7-6 on penalties in a shootout that saw nine out of the 22 penalties taken missed.

The game had earlier ended 1-1 (2-2 on aggregate) in Denmark.

Club Bruges are also through after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine, to win 4-3 on aggregate. The game saw both teams have a player sent off late on and both sides score injury-time goals.

Line-ups

FC Porto

  • 32Marchesín
  • 24SaraviaSubstituted forMendes Andradeat 38'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 3Pepe
  • 5Marcano
  • 13Telles
  • 17JM CoronaSubstituted forAboubakarat 86'minutes
  • 27OliveiraSubstituted forUribeat 49'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 22Danilo
  • 7Díaz
  • 11MaregaBooked at 53mins
  • 10Nakajima

Substitutes

  • 8Silva Baró
  • 9Aboubakar
  • 16Uribe
  • 18Manafá Jancó
  • 19Mbemba
  • 20Mendes Andrade
  • 31Meireles Costa

FK Krasnodar

  • 39Safonov
  • 98Petrov
  • 4Martynovich
  • 5SpajicBooked at 90mins
  • 6Ramírez
  • 7CabellaSubstituted forStotskiyat 80'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 77KambolovBooked at 39mins
  • 52VilhenaBooked at 45mins
  • 93SuleymanovSubstituted forFjólusonat 65'minutes
  • 33BergSubstituted forIgnatyevat 73'minutes
  • 10Maciel Sousa Campos

Substitutes

  • 1Kritsyuk
  • 3Fjóluson
  • 14Olsson
  • 17Ignatyev
  • 21Namli
  • 31da Silva Pantaleão
  • 89Stotskiy
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamFC PortoAway TeamFK Krasnodar
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Match ends, FC Porto 2, FK Krasnodar 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Porto 2, FK Krasnodar 3.

Booking

Zé Luís (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Uros Spajic (FK Krasnodar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Porto. Vincent Aboubakar replaces Corona.

Booking

Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Krasnodar. Dmitriy Stotskiy replaces Rémy Cabella.

Goal!

Goal! FC Porto 2, FK Krasnodar 3. Luis Díaz (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corona.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Krasnodar. Ivan Ignatyev replaces Marcus Berg.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Krasnodar. Jón Fjóluson replaces Shapi Suleymanov.

Booking

Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! FC Porto 1, FK Krasnodar 3. Zé Luís (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Telles.

Booking

Moussa Marega (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Porto. Mateus Uribe replaces Sérgio Oliveira.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Porto 0, FK Krasnodar 3.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Porto 0, FK Krasnodar 3.

Booking

Tonny Vilhena (FK Krasnodar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Ruslan Kambolov (FK Krasnodar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Porto. Zé Luís replaces Renzo Saravia.

Goal!

Goal! FC Porto 0, FK Krasnodar 3. Shapi Suleymanov (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tonny Vilhena.

Goal!

Goal! FC Porto 0, FK Krasnodar 2. Shapi Suleymanov (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wanderson.

Goal!

Goal! FC Porto 0, FK Krasnodar 1. Tonny Vilhena (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

