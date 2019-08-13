Champions League: Porto knocked out, Ajax survive scare to reach final play-off round

From the section

Porto reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season

Porto were knocked out of the Champions League after losing to Russia's FC Krasnodar on away goals, while last season's semi-finalists Ajax survived a scare to make the final play-off round.

It is the first time 2004 winners Porto have missed out on the Champions League group stages since the 2010-11 season.

The Portuguese side led 1-0 from the first-leg, but were 3-0 down after 34 minutes at the Estadio do Dragao.

Despite second-half goals from Ze Luis and Luis Diaz they lost 3-2.

Ajax came from a goal down to beat Greek Champions PAOK 3-2 at home, to win 5-4 on aggregate.

Dusan Tadic missed a penalty in the 32nd minute after Diego Biseswar's opener, but the Serbian made amends as he scored from the spot just before half-time.

Nicolas Tagliafico doubled Ajax's lead with 11 minutes left, before Tadic scored a second penalty in the 85th minute to make it 3-1, with Biseswar getting his second for the visitors in injury time.

The Dutch champions will next play Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia for a place in the Champions League group stages.

Elsewhere, former champions Red Star Belgrade beat FC Copenhagen 7-6 on penalties in a shootout that saw nine out of the 22 penalties taken missed.

The game had earlier ended 1-1 (2-2 on aggregate) in Denmark.

Club Bruges are also through after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine, to win 4-3 on aggregate. The game saw both teams have a player sent off late on and both sides score injury-time goals.