Hibernian: Glenn Middleton completes loan switch from Rangers

Glenn Middleton scored five goals for parent club Rangers in his breakthrough season last term

Hibernian supporters "will enjoy watching" Glenn Middleton play after the winger joined the club on loan, says head coach Paul Heckingbottom.

Middleton, 19, scored five goals and contributed five assists for parent club Rangers last term, and will be with Hibs for the rest of the campaign.

He opted to join the Leith side despite other offers from Britain and overseas.

"He's direct, quick and will add different qualities to the squad," said Heckingbottom.

"I think our supporters will enjoy watching Glenn play. From our conversations he's clearly desperate to play for this club."

Heckingbottom had been eager to sign a winger after Martin Boyle's injury during the Scottish League Cup group stage which is likely to keep the Australia international out for the rest of 2019.

Middleton, whose parent club thumped Hibs 6-1 on Sunday, hopes to be involved in Saturday's League Cup quarter-final against Morton.

"I know I'll need to work hard to make a good impression and that Paul has a lot of good players to choose from, but I'd love to be involved on Saturday," he said.