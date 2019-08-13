Exeter City: Tom Parkes suspended for three games after violent conduct charge

Tom Parkes joined Exeter City in the summer after turning down a new deal at Carlisle United

Exeter City defender Tom Parkes has been suspended for three matches after being charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

Parkes, 27, accepted the charge relating to a clash with Stevenage defender Chris Stokes in the 87th minute of Exeter's 1-0 win on Saturday.

It was not seen by the match officials but was caught on video.

Parkes will miss Exeter's Carabao Cup first-round tie at Coventry and League Two games against Swindon and Oldham.