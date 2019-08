From the section

Liberian referee Josephus Torjilar admitted accepting a bribe

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has banned referee Josephus Torjilar for two years for accepting a bribe.

The ban follows an investigation conducted by the LFA's grievance and disciplinary committee.

During the investigation Torjilar admitted he received US$100 after a second-tier relegation play-off match that saw Pags beat Srimex FC 2-0.

The countrywide ban starts with immediate effect.