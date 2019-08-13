Josh Mullin: Ross County midfielder aims to 'play huge part' this season

Josh Mullin was a major goal threat for Ross County last season and has scored once already this term

Josh Mullin insists "the best is still to come" after an impressive start to the season with Ross County.

The promoted Highlanders won all four League Cup group matches and have four points from two Premiership outings.

Midfielder Mullin, 26, scored 14 during County's Championship winning campaign and has one goal already this term.

"I might not repeat the numbers that I did last season, but I certainly feel like I will have a huge part to play," he told BBC Scotland.

"I think definitely the best is still to come."

Mullin moved to Dingwall in the summer of 2018 after successive promotions with Livingston and made it a personal three-in-a-row.

In June, co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell persuaded him to extend his contract until 2021.

"I keep giving praise to the managers but it is just the little things that they speak to me about, to go and do," he said.

"Nothing has changed from the Championship, it is expressing yourself, and being that match-winner. I am going out with my chest puffed out and feeling good and it is something they instil in me."

Polish side Legia Warsaw were recently credited with an interest in Mullin but the former Albion Rovers player is happy in the Highlands.

And little wonder given how County have started, with the Dingwall side unfortunate not to make it six wins from six at the weekend, with Brian Graham missing a late penalty in the 0-0 draw at Hearts.

"We are not getting ahead of ourselves," said Mullin. "But I think when you look at our squad, we have got just as good a squad as anybody in the league, obviously take Celtic and Rangers out.

"Definitely, with the quality we have got, I don't see why we shouldn't be competing against the other teams round about us.

"We have not set a target for top six or anything like that, that would be crazy. It is just to get as many points on the board as we can and see where it takes us."