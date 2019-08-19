Birmingham City v Barnsley

Championship
Birmingham hope winger Jefferson Montero can play in Tuesday night's Championship game against Barnsley.

They have been awaiting international clearance since the Ecuadorian loan signing arrived on deadline day.

Blues, looking for a first home win over Barnsley in 11 years, have Kerim Mrabti nearing full fitness, but Jonathan Grounds, Cheick Keita and Maikel Kieftenbeld remain out.

Barnsley are hoping midfielder Alex Mowattwll be fit after a side strain.

Match facts

  • Birmingham City are winless in their last five Championship meetings with Barnsley (W0 D2 L3), losing both matches the last time they met in the 2017-18 season.
  • Barnsley are unbeaten in five league visits to Birmingham (W3 D2 L0) since losing 2-0 in August 2008 when Kevin Phillips and Garry O'Connor scored.
  • Each of Birmingham's last four home league games has finished level, with the Blues opening the scoring in the last three.
  • Barnsley have lost their last seven away games in the Championship, conceding at least twice in six of those.
  • Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored in his last three home league games for Birmingham. The last player to score in four in a row at St Andrew's for Birmingham was also Jutkiewicz in October 2018.
  • The average age of Barnsley's starting XI has been 22 years and 310 days, the youngest in the competition this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32106247
2Charlton32107437
3West Brom32105327
4Swansea32105327
5Millwall32103127
6Sheff Wed32015236
7Fulham32014226
8Derby31204315
9Nottm Forest31115324
10Hull31114404
11Bristol City31114404
12Brentford31112204
13QPR311134-14
14Barnsley311134-14
15Birmingham311124-24
16Preston31025413
17Reading31025503
18Blackburn310224-23
19Cardiff310247-33
20Wigan310237-43
21Luton301257-21
22Middlesbrough301235-21
23Huddersfield301235-21
24Stoke301247-31
