Derby County v Bristol City
Derby County are looking to go five matches unbeaten in all competitions this season when they play Bristol City in the Championship on Tuesday night.
The hosts are without loanee Jamie Paterson, who is ineligible to play against his parent club, while Graeme Shinnie, Duane Holmes, and Andre Wisdom are still recovering from injuries.
City have defender Pedro Pereira back and will check on Adam Nagy (ankle).
Marley Watkins, Saikou Janneh and goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa remain out.
Match facts
- Derby have lost only one of their past 12 Championship matches against Bristol City (W6 D5), losing 4-1 at Ashton Gate in September 2017.
- Bristol City have won just one of their past 11 away league matches against Derby (D3 L7), with the most recent three meetings between the sides at Pride Park all ending as draws.
- Derby last failed to score in three consecutive home matches in all competitions back in September 2016, when they lost to Newcastle and Ipswich in the Championship, before a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup.
- Bristol City have only lost one of their past eight matches in all competitions played on a Tuesday (W5 D2), a 2-1 defeat at Birmingham City back in February.
- Only against Reading and Millwall (four each) has Derby striker Martyn Waghorn scored more English league goals than he has versus Bristol City (three), netting in each of his last two home matches against the Robins for Ipswich and Derby.
- Only Cardiff City (22) have used more players in the Championship across the first three matches this season than Bristol City (21).