Derby County v Bristol City

Derby's Martyn Waghorn scored twice at Stoke on Saturday and has also netted in his last two home games against Bristol City

Derby County are looking to go five matches unbeaten in all competitions this season when they play Bristol City in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The hosts are without loanee Jamie Paterson, who is ineligible to play against his parent club, while Graeme Shinnie, Duane Holmes, and Andre Wisdom are still recovering from injuries.

City have defender Pedro Pereira back and will check on Adam Nagy (ankle).

Marley Watkins, Saikou Janneh and goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa remain out.

Match facts