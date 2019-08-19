Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
Hull are likely to be without captain Eric Lichaj (hamstring) for Tuesday night's visit of Blackburn.
The American is a doubt after coming off in Saturday's draw at Brentford.
Fellow defenders Callum Elder and Angus MacDonald remain on the sidelines, with the latter having been out for a year.
Blackburn secured their first league win of the season on Saturday and have full-back Tosin Adarabioyo close to fitness, but Harry Chapman and Dominic Samuel are not yet ready to return.
Match facts
- Hull have not lost three consecutive league matches against Blackburn since March 1989.
- Blackburn are looking to win consecutive league visits to Hull for the first time since December 1979.
- Following their victory over Reading in their first home game, Hull are looking to win their opening two league matches of the season at the KCOM Stadium for the first time since 2015-16, when they beat Huddersfield and Fulham under Steve Bruce.
- Blackburn have lost on each of their past four league trips to Yorkshire, conceding at least three goals in each of those matches. However, Rovers' last such victory did come at Hull in August last season.
- Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has recorded seven league victories against Hull City, more than versus any other team.
- No player has had more shots in the Championship in the first three matches without scoring than Blackburn's Bradley Dack (12 - joint with Brentford's Sergi Canos).