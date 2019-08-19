Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town

Barry Bannan missed Sheffield Wednesday's recent home win against Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday could have midfielder Barry Bannan back in their starting XI for the visit of Luton.

Bannan (calf) came through the second half at Millwall unscathed on Saturday, with Jordan Rhodes and Fernando Forestieri also hoping for recalls.

Luton are looking for their first league victory of the season after twice failing to hold on to a lead.

Winger Luke Bolton will be assessed after sustaining a calf injury in the recent Carabao Cup win against Ipswich.

Match facts