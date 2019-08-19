Championship
Middlesbrough19:45Wigan
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic

Jonathan Woodgate is awaiting his first win at Middlesbrough
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has no new injury concerns as he looks for his first win in the Championship against Wigan.

George Friend could play despite a thigh problem, but Dael Fry, Rudy Gestede and Hayden Coulson remain out.

Wigan are hoping to bounce back from Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Leeds but are without the suspended Joe Williams.

Joe Garner, Josh Windass, Anthony Pilkington and Joe Gelhardt are also likely to be missing.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last nine league games against Wigan (W4 D5 L0) since losing 0-1 in the Premier League in August 2007.
  • Wigan have failed to score in each of their last five league visits to the Riverside Stadium (W0 D2 L3).
  • Middlesbrough have two draws and two losses so far in their 2019-20 campaign.
  • Boro last started a new season with a longer wait for a victory back in 2003-04 under Steve McClaren (six games).
  • Wigan have lost their last three matches in all competitions without scoring.
  • Lewis Wing has had 32.5% of Middlesbrough's efforts at goal in the Championship this season (13/40).

Tuesday 20th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32106247
2Charlton32107437
3West Brom32105327
4Swansea32105327
5Millwall32103127
6Sheff Wed32015236
7Fulham32014226
8Derby31204315
9Nottm Forest31115324
10Hull31114404
11Bristol City31114404
12Brentford31112204
13QPR311134-14
14Barnsley311134-14
15Birmingham311124-24
16Preston31025413
17Reading31025503
18Blackburn310224-23
19Cardiff310247-33
20Wigan310237-43
21Luton301257-21
22Middlesbrough301235-21
23Huddersfield301235-21
24Stoke301247-31
View full Championship table

