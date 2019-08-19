Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic

Jonathan Woodgate is awaiting his first win as Middlesbrough boss

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has no new injury concerns as he looks for his first win in the Championship against Wigan.

George Friend could play despite a thigh problem, but Dael Fry, Rudy Gestede and Hayden Coulson remain out.

Wigan are hoping to bounce back from Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Leeds but are without the suspended Joe Williams.

Joe Garner, Josh Windass, Anthony Pilkington and Joe Gelhardt are also likely to be missing.

Match facts