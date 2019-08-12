Eliaquim Mangala: France defender to join Valencia

Eliaquim Mangala, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy and Leroy Sane with the Premier League trophy in May 2018
Mangala (left) was a member of Manchester City's 2017-18 Premier League-winning team

Valencia are set to sign central defender Eliaquim Mangala from Manchester City on a two-year contract.

The French defender, 28, had signed a one-year contract extension until 2020 at City in February after returning injured from a short period on loan at Everton.

He had spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Valencia.

Mangala, who won the last of his eight France caps in 2016, joined City from Porto for £32m in 2014.

"The club has reached an agreement with Eliaquim Mangala," Valencia said on their website.

