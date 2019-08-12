Derry City to host holders Dundalk in FAI Cup second round tie
Derry City have been drawn against holders Dundalk in the second round of the FAI Cup.
The tie will be played at the Brandywell on the weekend of 23-25 August.
Dundalk beat Cork City 2-1 in the final last year to complete a league and cup double.
EA Sports Cup finalists Derry have drawn 2-2 with Dundalk twice in the Premier Division this season, as well as suffering a 2-0 home defeat.
The Candystripes' next game will see them host Shamrock Rovers in the league on Friday.