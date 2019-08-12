Derry City to host holders Dundalk in FAI Cup second round tie

Georgie Kelly and Ally Gilchrist in action during Derry's 2-2 draw with Dundalk on 5 July

Derry City have been drawn against holders Dundalk in the second round of the FAI Cup.

The tie will be played at the Brandywell on the weekend of 23-25 August.

Dundalk beat Cork City 2-1 in the final last year to complete a league and cup double.

EA Sports Cup finalists Derry have drawn 2-2 with Dundalk twice in the Premier Division this season, as well as suffering a 2-0 home defeat.

The Candystripes' next game will see them host Shamrock Rovers in the league on Friday.