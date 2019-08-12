Jon Guthrie: Livingston sign former Walsall & Crewe defender

Jon Guthrie (left) played for Crewe before joining Walsall in 2017

Defender Jon Guthrie has joined Livingston on a two-year contract, subject to paperwork.

The former Crewe Alexandra player, 27, was most recently with Walsall and has made more than 200 senior club appearances.

Livi have the option to extend Guthrie's contract into a third year.

"We are delighted to secure his signature and we are all excited to see what he can do first hand," head coach Gary Holt told the Livingston website.

