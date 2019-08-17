Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Partick Thistle15:00Ross County
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill, Scotland

Partick Thistle v Ross County

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website & app

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 2Williamson
  • 43Saunders
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 14Gordon
  • 8Bannigan
  • 23De Vita
  • 7Cardle
  • 9Miller
  • 10Jones

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 4O'Ware
  • 15Robson
  • 16Palmer
  • 18Mansell
  • 30Niang
  • 32Golasso

Ross County

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 4Fontaine
  • 3Kelly
  • 20Spittal
  • 6Draper
  • 23Chalmers
  • 7Gardyne
  • 9Mckay
  • 27Stewart

Substitutes

  • 5Morris
  • 8Erwin
  • 11Vigurs
  • 12Grivosti
  • 14Mullin
  • 24Paton
  • 25Ruddy
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match report to follow.

