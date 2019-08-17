Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Kilmarnock15:00Hamilton
Venue: Rugby Park, Scotland

Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website & app

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 12Branescu
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 17Findlay
  • 3Taylor
  • 29Burke
  • 6Power
  • 15El Makrini
  • 7McKenzie
  • 31Cameron
  • 9Brophy

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 4Bruce
  • 8Dicker
  • 10Kiltie
  • 11Millar
  • 22Millen
  • 23Thomas

Hamilton

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2McGowan
  • 26Stubbs
  • 40Hamilton
  • 3McMann
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 13Gogic
  • 28Smith
  • 7Collar
  • 14Cunningham
  • 9Oakley

Substitutes

  • 5Fjørtoft
  • 11Miller
  • 15Hughes
  • 20Moyo
  • 31Southwood
  • 33Mimnaugh
  • 99Ogboe
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you