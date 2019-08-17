Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Hibernian15:00Morton
Venue: Easter Road Stadium, Scotland

Hibernian v Greenock Morton

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website & app

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 28Maxwell
  • 2Gray
  • 24McGregor
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 19Middleton
  • 8Slivka
  • 6Vela
  • 7Horgan
  • 23Allan
  • 22Kamberi

Substitutes

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 9Doidge
  • 11Newell
  • 18Jackson
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 6Jacobs
  • 8McAlister
  • 4McLean
  • 16Strapp
  • 18Blues
  • 7Millar
  • 17Lyon
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 11McHugh
  • 19Cadden

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 2Tumilty
  • 5Grant
  • 9Muirhead
  • 12Orsi
  • 14Salkeld
  • 21Sutton
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match report to follow.

