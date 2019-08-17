Hibernian v Greenock Morton
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website & app
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 28Maxwell
- 2Gray
- 24McGregor
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 19Middleton
- 8Slivka
- 6Vela
- 7Horgan
- 23Allan
- 22Kamberi
Substitutes
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 9Doidge
- 11Newell
- 18Jackson
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
Morton
- 20Rogers
- 6Jacobs
- 8McAlister
- 4McLean
- 16Strapp
- 18Blues
- 7Millar
- 17Lyon
- 10Nesbitt
- 11McHugh
- 19Cadden
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 2Tumilty
- 5Grant
- 9Muirhead
- 12Orsi
- 14Salkeld
- 21Sutton
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match report to follow.