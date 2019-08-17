Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Forfar15:00Livingston
Venue: Station Park, Scotland

Forfar Athletic v Livingston

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website & app

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Travis
  • 5Docherty
  • 3Burns
  • 10Forbes
  • 6Tapping
  • 8Irvine
  • 11Kirkpatrick
  • 9Jackson
  • 7Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Bain
  • 14Robertson
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Aitken
  • 21McGuff

Livingston

  • 30Sarkic
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Lamie
  • 4Lithgow
  • 27Guthrie
  • 6Bartley
  • 16Crawford
  • 8Pittman
  • 11Lawless
  • 20Souda
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 1Stewart
  • 10Sibbald
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Erskine
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 29Savane
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match report to follow.

