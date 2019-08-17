Scottish League Cup - Second Round
Celtic15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Celtic Park, Scotland

Celtic v Dunfermline Athletic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website & app

Line-ups

Celtic

  • 1Gordon
  • 33Elhamed
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 17Christie
  • 6Bitton
  • 42McGregor
  • 19Johnston
  • 9Griffiths
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 10Bayo
  • 15Hayes
  • 16Morgan
  • 20Shved
  • 21Ntcham
  • 49Forrest
  • 65Hazard

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 16Morrison
  • 4Martin
  • 11Dow
  • 21Paton
  • 12Turner
  • 8Beadling
  • 24Edwards
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 9McGill
  • 10Ryan
  • 14Devine
  • 20Gill
  • 22Coley
  • 26Todd
  • 27McCann
Referee:
John Beaton

