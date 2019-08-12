Danielle Carter: Arsenal lose forward to knee injury again

Danielle Carter (right) came off the bench for Arsenal in April to help them clinch the WSL title

Arsenal Women forward Danielle Carter is to have surgery on her right knee for the second time in 14 months after again injuring her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The 26-year-old was hurt in a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich at Emirates Stadium last month.

Carter missed much of Arsenal's Women's Super League title-winning season after suffering the same injury in May 2018.

It also ended her hopes of selection for England's 2019 World Cup squad.

A club statement said the forward, who scored a hat-trick on her senior international debut for England in 2015, has "been working hard to prepare for surgery".

"The operation will take place in the next few weeks, after which she will begin her rehabilitation programme immediately," the statement from Arsenal added.

