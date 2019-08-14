Rangers v Midtjylland: Steven Gerrard cautions side after Celtic loss

Steven Gerrard (left) says Rangers should not think "the job is done" against Midtjylland

Celtic's Champions League loss to CFR Cluj should serve as a warning to Rangers, says Steven Gerrard.

Rangers lead visitors Midtjylland 4-2 going into Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round second leg.

The winner of the tie will play Atromitos Athens or Legia Warsaw in the play-off round.

"What last night shows is that European ties are never over, even when you get a positive result in the first leg," said Rangers manager Gerrard.

"Some of these teams that people don't know much about - Cluj from Romania, for example, or Midtjylland from Denmark - they carry a huge threat.

"They're so desperate for financial reasons to progress, like most of us, so my players need to take note of last night and make sure we deal with our second leg much better.

"All the Scottish teams need to do as well as we can to improve the coefficient and give ourselves an advantage in these European competitions. From that aspect (Celtic's defeat) is very disappointing.

"But for me, I'm the manager of Glasgow Rangers and my focus is on and the challenges that face us."

'I want to see a hungry performance'

Rangers led 3-0 in Denmark last week through Alfredo Morelos, Joe Aribo and Nikola Katic before Frank Onyeka and Sory Kaba replied for Midtjylland and Scott Arfield added a fourth for Gerrard's men.

"We have to take a 0-0 mentality," the manager said of Thursday's second leg. "Everything is to play for and I want to see a hungry performance.

"This team has had so much criticism over the past 14 months about not being consistent and taking the foot off the gas at important times. Tomorrow is a good test from a mental view. I don't want to see a casual team thinking that because it has a two-goal advantage that the job is done. That won't be the case.

"I've not had to stress that because Midtjylland deserve respect and the players know that at times last week they caused us problems. They carry a huge threat and it would be very immature and naive of us to think that this is done."