Celtic v CFR Cluj: Celtic players can reach 'higher level' - Petrescu

Dan Petrescu's side need to score at Celtic Park to avoid Champions League elimination

Celtic's squad is filled with players who can go to "a higher level", says CFR Cluj manager Dan Petrescu.

Petrescu's side face the Scots in Glasgow on Tuesday in Champions League qualifying after last week's 1-1 draw. The winner will face Slavia Prague.

"The danger is coming all over the place," he said. "Kristoffer Ajer, Ryan Christie for sure can go to another level. Odsonne Edouard as well.

"They have good players on the wing. Left and right."

CFR Cluj briefly led Celtic through Mario Rondon last week but James Forrest levelled with an away goal for Neil Lennon's side.

It was the first time this season Celtic had not won a competitive match and Saturday's 5-2 Premiership victory over Motherwell took the Scottish champions to 25 goals in seven games.

"We have to play a fantastic game, have a lot of luck," added Petrescu before the match at Celtic Park. "It would be a fantastic achievement for me and the club.

"It's a great challenge for us. I've done it many times as a coach - I've won against bigger clubs - and tomorrow I'd like the same."