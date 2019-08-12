Kevin Nicholson: Exeter City hand coaching role to ex-Torquay United boss

Kevin Nicholson made 631 appearances in a career that saw him play in all three tiers of the Football League and both tiers of the National League

Exeter City have appointed former Torquay United manager Kevin Nicholson as head of coaching.

The 38-year-old takes over from his former Gulls team-mate Wayne Carlisle, who became City's assistant manager in the summer after Eric Kinder left to take over Carlisle United's academy.

Nicholson will "ensure that there is a consistency in coaching methods" from junior sides through to the first team.

He was in charge at Torquay for just under two years from September 2015.

"To come to an academy environment that is so stable, that is so well-run, that is so forward-thinking, is refreshing in football because a lot of football is stuck in its way," Nicholson told the Exeter City website.

"Exeter Academy wants to do things differently. They want to be unique but not just for the sake of it. It is thought through, it is planned and it is organised.

"They reflect on everything they do and make sure they are always in a position to do it better. That suits the way I work, that suits my character and I am delighted to be here."

Exeter's academy has produced a number of players who have gone on to higher-ranked clubs in recent years including Ethan Ampadu, Matt Grimes and Ollie Watkins.