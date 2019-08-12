Leigh Griffiths getting back to his best - Scott Brown

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Motherwell 2-5 Celtic

Champions League: Celtic v CFR Cluj Venue: Celtic Park Date: Tuesday, 13 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Leigh Griffiths is getting closer to the form he showed when he was Scotland's first-choice striker, says Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Griffiths, 28, who missed much of last season with mental health issues, scored his third goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 defeat of Motherwell.

Brown said it was 'vital' he continues his promising return for the benefit of club and country.

"It'd be great for him to get back to that situation," said Brown.

"To get back to that fitness level, for him to get back to that belief as well that every shot that he's going to hit is going to go in the back of the net because he is one the best finishers I've ever seen.

"He's getting fitter, he's getting sharper, he's getting stronger on that left foot. We all know it's a wand. We just want him back to his best for Celtic and for Scotland because we know how vital he is for us.

"I played in that game against England. He played against two monster centre-halves that are world class and he dictated what happened. He won the ball, he won it in the air. He held them off and then scored two phenomenal free-kicks."

Celtic face CFR Cluj in the second leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie on Tuesday after the sides drew 1-1 in Romania last week.

"We look solid," Brown said.

"We need to make sure we bring that to Celtic Park and we don't want to get overconfident, that we think that we're going to go through.

"The lads have been on fire in front of goal and we need to make sure that continues. The good thing about us, it's not just one or two people that are scoring, it's four, five and six people that are scoring."