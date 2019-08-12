Kenya and Sebastien Migne end contract by mutual consent

French coach Sebastien Migne led Kenya to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Sebastien Migne have agreed to terminate the coach's contract by mutual consent.

The Frenchman had been coach of the Harambee Stars since May 2018 and led the team to the recent Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenya missed out on progressing to the last 16 in Egypt on goal difference as one of the best third-placed teams in the group stage.

"FKF and Migne have agreed on a settlement for the coach, over a period of time," a statement from the federation read.

"The federation wishes to thank coach Migne for his exemplary work and high standard of professionalism during his tenure, which culminated in the country qualifying for the 2019 Afcon tournament for the first time in 15 years.

"The reorganization and appointment process for a new technical bench is already underway and the team to steer the Harambee Stars forward will be announced shortly.

"We wish the coach all the best in his future endeavours, this even as we turn our focus on the upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifiers, with a view to try and qualify for the final tournament."

Kenya have been drawn in a group with Egypt, Togo and Comoros for he 2021 Nations Cup qualifying campaign that begins in November.

The Harambee Stars were given a bye into the group stage of the 2022 World Cup qualification.