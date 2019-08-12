Inaki Williams: Athletic Bilbao striker signs nine-year contract
Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has signed a nine-year contract with the Spanish club.
Williams, 25, has signed until 2028 and his new deal includes a 135m Euro (£125m) release clause.
The contract is one of the longest ever handed to a player but does not surpass the 10-year agreement Real Betis handed Brazilian winger Denilson in 1998.
Williams said: "Hopefully great things can come because what I want to make this club bigger, if possible."
"This, as you can see, is my house, and all I want, I have it here. The club has always bet on me, it has given me everything, I feel it is my home."
Williams, who made his senior debut for Athletic Bilbao in 2014, was linked with a move to Manchester United during the transfer window.