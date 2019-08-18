Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
TEAM NEWS
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to revert to the XI that faced Leicester after making nine changes for Thursday night's win over Pyunik.
Forwards Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez are among those expected to return to the starting line-up.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær says Alexis Sanchez is "very close" to a return following his late start to pre-season training.
Defenders Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah remain out with knee injuries.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "Wolves are a hard team to break down. They defend deep and they don't give you a lot space.
"But our form, our attitude and the mood of course after a win is great, so we go into Monday's game confident."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Manchester United got a great result against Chelsea, and a 4-0 win was the perfect way for them to start the season - but let's see if they can build on it over the course of the campaign.
To do that, they will need to find a way to beat teams like Wolves, who did so well against the top six sides last season and beat United at Molineux in the league and FA Cup.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves were undefeated in three matches against Manchester United in all competitions last season.
- They are aiming to win three consecutive meetings for the first time since 1980.
- United have lost more Premier League away games at Wolves than they have won (W2, L3). The only other three teams they've faced at least five times away and have a negative record against are Chelsea, Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves are unbeaten in eight successive league games at home, a run which includes a victory over Manchester United.
- They are aiming to win three consecutive top-flight fixtures at Molineux for the first time since November 1980.
- Their 16 points earned against established top-six sides last season was the division's third-best record, behind Manchester City and Liverpool.
- They have never won a Premier League game on a Monday in five previous attempts. Only Hull, with 10, have played more Monday games in the division without winning.
Manchester United
- Manchester United are without a victory in their last four Premier League away games, their worst run since a seven-game streak between April and November 2014.
- They only won two of their nine Premier League away matches last season against the other teams that finished in the top half of the table.
- They have won 68% of their Premier League games played on a Monday, which is the highest on a specific day of the week for any team (who have played a minimum of 10 games on that day).
- Paul Pogba, with 10 goals and eight assists, has been directly involved in nine more goals than any other player since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over.