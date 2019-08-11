French Ligue 1
PSG3Nîmes0

Paris Saint Germain 3-0 Nimes: Kylian Mbappe stars in win

Paris St Germain beat Nimes 3-0
Paris St-Germain are chasing a ninth Ligue 1 title

Champions Paris St-Germain began the defence of their Ligue 1 title with a comfortable win over Nimes despite the absence of star forward Neymar.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo said on the eve of the game that talks about the the Brazilian's exit were "more advanced than before".

Fans held up a banner telling Neymar to "go away" during Sunday's game.

Edinson Cavani's penalty put PSG ahead before Kylian Mbappe scored and provided an assist for Angel di Maria.

PSG, who won the league with a 16-point cushion last season, are chasing a third successive Ligue 1 title.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 4KehrerSubstituted forMeunierat 75'minutes
  • 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forParedesat 80'minutes
  • 22Diallo
  • 14Bernat
  • 23DraxlerBooked at 61mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 45mins
  • 19SarabiaSubstituted forDi Maríaat 64'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 8Paredes
  • 11Di María
  • 12Meunier
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 30Bulka
  • 31Dagba

Nîmes

  • 30Bernardoni
  • 29Alakouch
  • 23Briancon
  • 4Martinez
  • 26Miguel
  • 15PaquiezSubstituted forValdiviaat 80'minutes
  • 14Bobichon
  • 18VallsSubstituted forSainte Luceat 89'minutes
  • 10Ferhat
  • 20Ripart
  • 7PhilippoteauxSubstituted forDuljevicat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sainte Luce
  • 5Landre
  • 8Valdivia
  • 16Lionel Dias
  • 17Duljevic
  • 19Buades
  • 27Denkey
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamNîmes
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0.

Attempt saved. Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Florian Miguel.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Florian Miguel (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Nîmes. Theo Sainte Luce replaces Theo Valls.

Attempt missed. Antonin Bobichon (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Haris Duljevic.

Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Marquinhos.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pierrick Valdivia (Nîmes).

Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).

Zinedine Ferhat (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Nîmes. Pierrick Valdivia replaces Gaetan Paquiez.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Thiago Silva.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Attempt missed. Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zinedine Ferhat.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier replaces Thilo Kehrer because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Nîmes. Haris Duljevic replaces Romain Philippoteaux.

Delay in match because of an injury Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).

Sofiane Alakouch (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Hand ball by Antonin Bobichon (Nîmes).

Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).

Florian Miguel (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Pablo Sarabia.

Booking

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Nîmes 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

Florian Miguel (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Sofiane Alakouch (Nîmes).

Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).

Sofiane Alakouch (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

Zinedine Ferhat (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

