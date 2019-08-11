Paris Saint Germain 3-0 Nimes: Kylian Mbappe stars in win

From the section

Paris St-Germain are chasing a ninth Ligue 1 title

Champions Paris St-Germain began the defence of their Ligue 1 title with a comfortable win over Nimes despite the absence of star forward Neymar.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo said on the eve of the game that talks about the the Brazilian's exit were "more advanced than before".

Fans held up a banner telling Neymar to "go away" during Sunday's game.

Edinson Cavani's penalty put PSG ahead before Kylian Mbappe scored and provided an assist for Angel di Maria.

PSG, who won the league with a 16-point cushion last season, are chasing a third successive Ligue 1 title.