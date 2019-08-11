SWPL: Aberdeen shock cup win over Spartans no fluke - Emma Hunter

Aberdeen's shock 2-1 Scottish Women's Cup third round win over Spartans was no fluke, says co-manager Emma Hunter.

Lauren Gordon and Chloe Gover scored twice in five minutes as the Dons, two divisions below the Edinburgh side, claimed a famous victory.

This season Aberdeen became part of the men's club for the first time, and Hunter believes the scoreline is the result of months of hard work.

"It just shows how far we've come," she said.

"We did it with real determination and a team spirit we've created over the last few months and that was the most pleasing thing.

"To come up against great competition like this from the Premier League was a good test for us and we rose to it. It was a perfect cup tie for us.

"It was probably the first game where I've had those real nerves with this team so far, and credit to Spartans, they kept going at us. The team we've got is quite young so to show that composure and hang on was brilliant.

"We've been working really hard so it's not just down to luck that we're playing like that either."

'No apologies' for goals blitz

Danni Pagliarulo scored six times for Hearts as they beat Raith Rovers 24-0

Glasgow City and Celtic both posted 16-0 wins over Edinburgh Caledonian and West Park United respectively.

However, each was overshadowed by Hearts' 24-0 shellacking of Raith Rovers.

"You want to score goals and you want to win games, and we've done that," Hearts head coach Andy Enwood told BBC Scotland.

"I'm not going to apologise for putting the ball in the back of the net that many times. But at the same time you obviously feel a wee bit for the opposition.

"Without trying to be patronising I have to give them credit because they never stopped. I can imagine, and I've seen it happen, when teams would just implode, but they didn't, they stuck together."

Rangers were leading 2-1 in their first game at the Hummel Training Centre against Glasgow Girls, but the match was abandoned in the second half due to a waterlogged pitch, which also put paid to Hutchison Vale's encounter with Inverness.

Elsewhere there were wins for Motherwell, Queen's Park, Clyde and Dundee City, while Hibs will meet Stirling University at a later date due to being in Slovenia for the Women's Champions League.