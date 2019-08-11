Rangers 6-1 Hibernian: Steven Gerrard 'disappointed' hosts did not score more

Jermain Defoe scored a hat-trick as Rangers hammered Hibernian at Ibrox

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was "disappointed" his side did not score more goals, despite thrashing 10-man Hibernian 6-1.

The Ibrox club maintained their 100% start to the Scottish Premiership campaign in devastating fashion.

Jermain Defoe netted a hat-trick as Rangers took advantage of Sean Mackie's second-half dismissal to run their visitors ragged with 34 shots.

"That's how I want us to look," Gerrard said.

"To look like a threat all the time, getting people in one-versus-one position, strikers being clinical. Their defence has had a really tough 90 minutes today and that's the way it's got to look [for us].

"I'm actually disappointed we didn't score more. Every time we went forward we looked dangerous.

"I have respect for Hibs and [head coach] Paul Heckingbottom. They are a good team but they met Rangers on a bad day today."

Defoe struck twice to give Rangers a commanding early lead before Daryl Horgan pulled one back for Hibs before half-time.

Just as Heckingbottom's side looked to gain a foothold in the contest, Mackie was shown a second yellow card for a deliberate handball on the edge of his own box.

Rangers were utterly dominant thereafter, Defoe completing his hat-trick, his replacement, Alfredo Morelos, netting twice, and Sheyi Ojo firing home the sixth goal.

The treble was veteran Defoe's first as a Rangers player, and although the former England striker turns 37 in October, Gerrard suggested he is ready to extend his stay in Glasgow when his 18-month Bournemouth loan expires next summer.

"I get the age comments," Gerrard, a former England colleague of Defoe, added. "But for me, the important thing is how you feel. How old is your body?

"If you've never touched a drop of alcohol in your life and are as hungry as Jermain Defoe, age never comes into my thinking.

"I don't think, 'He's 36 so can't start or play two games on the road'. I just think that I know this player, his hunger, his professionalism.

"He can score goals for Rangers for this season and, if I can predict, next season as well."

'You've got to go for it, haven't you?'

Striker Florian Kamberi replaced Scott Allan with Rangers leading 2-1

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom reacted to full-back Mackie's dismissal by sacrificing goalscorer Horgan for defender David Gray, before introducing Florian Kamberi to partner Christian Doidge in attack.

The Leith boss insists his decision to bring on another striker was not to blame for his side shipping four goals in the final 16 minutes.

"You've got to go for it, haven't you? What are you going to do? Let it fizzle out to 2-1? That's pointless," Heckingbottom said.

"Listen, the shape isn't the reason we conceded more goals. Us losing the ball in silly areas and not defending properly are the reasons we conceded more.

"That's a 10-men thing. The first part, at 11 v 11, is where we were second best for long spells. We were too passive.

"I could sit here and give Rangers all the credit in the world but I am more bothered about how we approach it."