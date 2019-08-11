National League: Wrexham ponder Bobby Grant red card appeal

Bobby Grant has also played for Accrington Stanley, Scunthorpe, Rochdale and Blackpool.

Wrexham are considering an appeal against midfielder Bobby Grant's red card in the defeat at Dover Athletic.

The Dragons were leading 1-0, when at the end of the first half, Grant was shown a red card after tripping up Dover keeper Lee Worgan.

"I spoke with the referee and he feels it was violent conduct," boss Bryan Hughes said.

"But looking at the clip it looks more like a trip than a violent conduct kick."

Hughes added: "The referee has said he will have a look at it, which I appreciate and we'll take it from there.

"It looks like the goalkeeper has just caught him with an elbow as he's getting away and Bobby's reacted with a little petulant one really. He lost his rag.

"I don't think it would be classed as violent conduct if it was anywhere else on the pitch. If it happens anywhere else on the pitch it would be a yellow card."

Dover dominated after the break and equalised against 10 man Wrexham through Ricky Modeste before securing victory in injury time following Shaun Pearson's own goal.

Wrexham are at home on Tuesday against National League leaders FC Halifax Town, who have won their opening three games.