Hakim Ziyech: Morocco international commits future to Ajax

Ajax star Hakim Ziyech played for Morocco at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Morocco international Hakim Ziyech has committed his future to Ajax Amsterdam after signing a new contract that keeps him at the Dutch club until mid-2022.

The 26-year-old Ziyech had been set to the leave the Dutch champions before the of start of last season but despite stating a wish to depart did not find a suitor.

He stayed to help Ajax take a domestic 2018-19 league and cup double and unexpected progress from the preliminary round of the Uefa Champions League all the way to the semi-finals.

That mazy run by Ajax meant Ziyech was again expected to leave, with a move to La Liga in Spain predicted but, according to media reports, turned down an approach from Sevilla and has now settled on spending more time in the Netherlands.

Ajax's exploits in the European Champions League have already seen Frenkie de Jong move to Barcelona and Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus.

After returning from his post-Africa Cup of Nations holidays, Ziyech has opted to stay at the club which he joined from Twente Enschede in September 2016.

His new deal added 12 months to his previous contract, which was due to run out in 2021.

Dutch-born Ziyech was a central figure for Morocco at the Cup of Nations in Egypt but his missed penalty in the dying seconds against Benin in the last-16 eventually saw his country exit in embarrassing fashion, despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites.