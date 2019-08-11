Isaac Vassell: Cardiff City striker was close to Luton switch

Isaac Vassell had joined Luton Town from non-league Truro City in July 2016

Cardiff City's matchwinner against Luton Town, Isaac Vassell, has revealed that he came close to joining the Hatters.

Vassell scored a dramatic winner just minutes after coming on for his debut to give Cardiff a first win of the Championship season.

The 25-year-old signed from Birmingham City on transfer deadline day having also been linked with ex-club Luton.

"It's funny how football works sometimes," Vassell said.

"I was close to going there but this move happened quite late.

"For me it was about playing football and getting back to doing what I do best, so I was delighted to sign here. I just wanted an opportunity and I got one and I got the goal."

Aden Flint's opener for Cardiff was cancelled out by Matt Pearson before substitute Vassell's late winner for Neil Warnock's side.

"It was a great feeling to score, it's been a while since I scored but I love scoring goals, it's the best feeling in the world, there is nothing like it," Vassell added.

"I'm glad I could get one on my debut and hopefully I can bring a lot more."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock had watched Vassell during his time with Truro City

Vassell had joined Birmingham from Luton in 2017 but only appeared in 24 games for the Blues during his two seasons at St Andrews because of two serious injuries.

Only a few months after joining Birmingham he suffered a serious knee injury and missed the majority of the 2017-18 season and last season had surgery on a thigh injury.

"It's been a long road back with a lot of ups and downs. I had a setback with my knee but I just kept working hard week on week and take it slow," Vassell said.

"I didn't get too high or too low about things during my recovery, it's just about working hard and keeping a level head as you go through your injury.

"You hear and read things but ultimately as a player you can't let it affect you.

"People can talk about my injury record but I just needed to be given an opportunity. Sometimes it doesn't work like that in football.

"My rehab was fine, there was no doubts coming back, but people will always have their doubts.

"But I'm an example that people can come back from injury and it shouldn't be something that affects your decision on someone because they can come back just as strong."