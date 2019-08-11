Sunday's Premier League reports

Leicester 0-0 Wolverhampton

Wolves had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee as their Premier League game at Leicester City ended in a goalless draw.

Joao Moutinho's right-wing corner was headed goalwards by Leander Dendoncker and hit the arm of Wolves' Willy Boly at close range before Dendoncker shot the rebound past Kasper Schmeichel from eight yards out.

But, after a review, the goal was disallowed by on-field referee Andre Marriner, much to the frustration of some Wolves players.

Leicester's Harvey Barnes had a curling effort well held by Rui Patricio, and Wolves' best legal effort fell to Raul Jimenez, but he shot straight at Schmeichel.

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured Arsenal's Premier League campaign got off to a winning start as Steve Bruce's Newcastle reign started with a defeat.

Gabon forward Aubameyang scored 22 league goals last season and his instinctive finish proved the difference at St James' Park.

Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey hit the post when the game was goalless while new £40m striker Joelinton headed wide.

But the hosts faded after a bright start and struggled to create chances.

Manchester United v Chelsea

Match report to follow.