Liverpool keeper Alisson ruled out 'for next few weeks', says Jurgen Klopp

Alisson returned late for pre-season after helping Brazil win the Copa America in the summer

Liverpool keeper Alisson has been ruled out "for the next few weeks" with the calf injury he picked up in the season-opening win against Norwich City, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazil international, 26, went off after 39 minutes of the 4-1 victory and was replaced by summer signing Adrian.

Liverpool could sign veteran keeper Andy Lonergan on a free transfer, with third-choice Caoimhin Kelleher not yet fully fit after a broken wrist.

"It's not too cool," said Klopp.

"It's a calf injury which takes Alisson out for a while."

Alisson was a key figure for the Reds in his debut season after joining from Roma, helping them win the Champions League and finish second in the Premier League.

"I don't want to make now an exact prognosis on when he will be back - it takes a couple weeks for sure, and we have to see," said Klopp.

"I saw already like 'six weeks' and stuff like this, but Ali was not a lot injured in his career so I would like to wait a little bit to see how he develops in that process now, but he is not in for the next few weeks."

Lonergan is available on a free transfer having left Middlesbrough in the summer.

The 35-year-old initially joined the Reds during pre-season as cover when Simon Mignolet, who has since left, was their only available keeper, with Alisson on holiday following international duty and Kelleher injured.

Another back-up keeper, Kamil Grabara, is currently on a season-long loan at Championship side Huddersfield.