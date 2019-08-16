Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha came off the bench in last week's draw with Everton, having previously requested a transfer

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United have a full squad to choose from for Sunday's game.

Forward Billy Sharp is hoping to start after coming on as a substitute to score against Bournemouth last week.

Wilfried Zaha could make his first start of the season for Crystal Palace, while Jeffrey Schlupp is fit after an ankle injury.

James Tomkins remains out with a groin problem and fellow central defender Mamadou Sakho is not yet match-fit after knee surgery.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Since Sheffield United's last home Premier League game: Kids have been born and are at secondary school, nine managers have been appointed by the club, Phil Jagielka left and played 385 games for Everton before coming back.

Yes, a lot's happened - including a last visit by Crystal Palace to Bramall Lane in which a lot happened. Maybe just don't expect five goals, three penalties and two red cards this time.

Every point the Blades win this season will be prized, and this is a game they'll think they can get three from, even if Palace's superb away form this year points otherwise.

If the home team attacks, Roy Hodgson's side can counter. Step right back up Wilf Zaha.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "The pace of the journey is incredible, from six years in League One to being in the Premier League now.

"So when people talk about favourites to go down, I would think we are one of the biggest favourites to go down in a number of years...

"A lot of people have put in a lot of work into making Bramall Lane ready for Sunday.

"I know our supporters will be fantastic, but as staff and players we have to take out that emotion and make sure we concentrate on the performance."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "We think there are more goals in the team than we were able to show last year - it's up to the players, who are our front players and goalscorers, to show that.

"I think as the season wore on we became better at scoring goals and taking our chances and I'm hoping that is going to continue and get even better this season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

A draw at Bournemouth was a decent result for the Blades and I quite fancy them to beat Palace, because they will have a real go at them.

Bramall Lane will be a full house and there will be a great noise.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the sides for eight years, and the first in the Premier League since its inaugural season back in 1992-93.

The last time these sides met at Bramall Lane, there were five goals, three penalties and two red cards. The Blades scored twice in the last five minutes to win 3-2.

Crystal Palace's most recent win at Bramall Lane was back in 2007. Since then, they've lost twice and drawn once.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost just one of their last 19 league games (W11, D7).

Since Chris Wilder was appointed manager in May 2016, only Manchester City and Luton have earned more league points than Sheffield United's 259.

The Blades are unbeaten in their opening home match in each of their past four top-flight campaigns (W2, D2).

They have not won any of the five Premier League games they have played on a Sunday (D4, L1).

Crystal Palace