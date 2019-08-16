Championship
Reading12:00Cardiff
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock
Neil Warnock's Cardiff scored a stoppage-time winner to beat Luton in their previous Championship outing
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Sunday

Rafael is set to stay in goal for Reading against Cardiff on Sunday after saving two penalties in a Carabao Cup shootout win over Wycombe on Tuesday.

Lucas Joao and Andy Yiadom could return as the Royals chase their first points.

Cardiff are unlikely to have midfielder Joe Ralls available for selection while he continues his recovery from illness.

Isaac Vassell scored a debut winner from the bench against Luton in their previous game and is likely to feature at some stage against the Royals.

Match facts

  • Reading are unbeaten in five league matches against Cardiff (W2 D3 L0) since a 2-0 defeat in November 2015 under Steve Clarke.
  • Cardiff have won two of their past 12 away matches against Reading in all competitions (W2 D6 L4).
  • Reading have not lost three consecutive Championship games since losing their opening three matches of last season under Paul Clement.
  • In the Football League, Neil Warnock has lost 16 matches against Reading - against no side has he lost more (also 16 v Watford).
  • Reading's Lucas Joao has scored in his first two league matches of this season - one against Reading for Sheffield Wednesday and one for the Royals against Hull - with the striker never scoring in three consecutive Championship appearances.
  • Cardiff City have used more players than any other Championship side so far this season, using 21 players in total.

Sunday 18th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed22005146
2Charlton22005236
3Leeds21104224
4QPR21103214
5West Brom21103214
6Derby21102114
7Swansea21102114
8Birmingham21102114
9Millwall21102114
10Preston21013123
11Fulham21012113
12Cardiff21014403
13Hull21013303
14Brentford21011103
15Barnsley210112-13
16Wigan210135-23
17Luton201145-11
18Middlesbrough201134-11
19Huddersfield201123-11
20Nottm Forest201123-11
21Bristol City201124-21
22Reading200225-30
23Stoke200225-30
24Blackburn200214-30
View full Championship table

