Reading v Cardiff City
-
- From the section Championship
Rafael is set to stay in goal for Reading against Cardiff on Sunday after saving two penalties in a Carabao Cup shootout win over Wycombe on Tuesday.
Lucas Joao and Andy Yiadom could return as the Royals chase their first points.
Cardiff are unlikely to have midfielder Joe Ralls available for selection while he continues his recovery from illness.
Isaac Vassell scored a debut winner from the bench against Luton in their previous game and is likely to feature at some stage against the Royals.
Match facts
- Reading are unbeaten in five league matches against Cardiff (W2 D3 L0) since a 2-0 defeat in November 2015 under Steve Clarke.
- Cardiff have won two of their past 12 away matches against Reading in all competitions (W2 D6 L4).
- Reading have not lost three consecutive Championship games since losing their opening three matches of last season under Paul Clement.
- In the Football League, Neil Warnock has lost 16 matches against Reading - against no side has he lost more (also 16 v Watford).
- Reading's Lucas Joao has scored in his first two league matches of this season - one against Reading for Sheffield Wednesday and one for the Royals against Hull - with the striker never scoring in three consecutive Championship appearances.
- Cardiff City have used more players than any other Championship side so far this season, using 21 players in total.