Jan Vertonghen: No issue with Tottenham defender, says Mauricio Pochettino

Jan Vertonghen (left) was not named in Tottenham's squad on Saturday

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says there is "not any issue" with Jan Vertonghen after leaving the defender out of his matchday squad on Saturday.

Spurs opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa, with Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld starting at centre-back.

Pochettino said before the game it was a tactical decision to not even name Vertonghen among the substitutes.

"With all the players fit you struggle to find a starting XI," he said.

Belgium international Vertonghen, 32, is in the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He was spotted watching from the stands after Pochettino selected Eric Dier and Serge Aurier on the bench as defensive cover.

"This is my sixth season, I think everyone knows me. I am going to play the players who I believe deserve to play," the Argentine told Sky Sports.

"There is not any issue, only my decision was to play with Toby and Davinson.

"We have more than 25 players and everyone needs to understand we have plenty of good players in every position."

Spurs fell behind early on as John McGinn opened the scoring for newly promoted Villa, but goals from club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele and two for Harry Kane turned things around in the final 17 minutes.

Christian Eriksen, who has one year left on his contract and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, was brought on in the second half and impressed Pochettino.

"Having Christian fresh with the quality he has helped the team achieve the victory," he said.

Goalscorer Kane added: "We know the quality he has on the ball, his assists, his goals.

"He dictates the pace of the game and for me it's perfect. I can make my little movements off that."