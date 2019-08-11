Jack Ross: St Mirren in good hands with Jim Goodwin

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Goodwin is the man to settle turbulent St Mirren'

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Aberdeen Venue: St Mirren Park, Date: Sunday, August 11 Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Jim Goodwin is the right manager to bring prosperity in the Scottish Premiership back to St Mirren, says former boss Jack Ross.

The pair worked together at Alloa Athletic before Ross moved to Paisley to guide Saints back to the top flight.

And he believes Goodwin, who took over from Oran Kearney in the summer, can bring stability to the side.

"I'm probably a little bit biased but I'm delighted that Jim has the job now," said the Sunderland manager.

"He spoke to me a few times prior to taking the job asking little bits and pieces about it. I've left him alone since because I think it's important to get that initial period under your belt.

"I'm desperate for the club to do well. He's the right person for the job and if he's given the time to put his own stamp on it I think he'll go on to be a success there."

Ross achieved hero status at the club after returning them to the Premiership during his first full season, only for Sunderland to then come calling.

Alan Stubbs took over for a brief and tumultuous spell before Kearney succeeded him and staved off relegation with a play-off final shootout win over Dundee United.

The man now tasked with guiding Sunderland out of League One acknowledges it was tough to watch his old team at times, but believes ultimately staying in the top flight was job done.

"I'm delighted they retained their status because I know how hard it is to get out of the Championship and the benefits of the club having a sustained period in the Premiership are obvious," he said.

"Last season was fairly turbulent. It's important they've got some stability."