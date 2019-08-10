Saturday's Premier League round-up

From the section

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as champions Manchester City beat West Ham 5-0 at London Stadium.

Billy Sharp's equaliser gave promoted Sheffield United a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, while Ashley Barnes scored twice as Burnley beat Southampton 3-0.

Jordan Pickford made two crucial saves as Everton drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace and Neal Maupay scored a debut goal for Brighton as they won 3-0 at Watford.

Tottenham play Aston Villa in the late kick-off.