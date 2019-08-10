Jack Harper: Getafe's Scottish striker joins Alcoron on loan

Jack Harper, right, signed for Getafe in July

Scottish striker Jack Harper has joined Spanish second-tier side AD Alcorcon on a season-long loan just one month after moving to La Liga club Getafe.

Harper, 22, left Malaga to sign a five-year-deal with the top-flight side in July for a reported fee of £1.5m.

But the Spanish-born player will return to the division in which he scored four goals in 25 games last term.

Harper was set to be the first Scot to play in La Liga since Alan Hutton's loan spell with Real Mallorca in 2013.

Born in Spain to Scottish parents, under-19 level international joined the Real Madrid academy in 2009 but was released in 2015 to join Brighton.

He returned to hometown club Malaga in January 2017 and was a regular last season with the second-tier club as they reached the promotion play-off semi-finals.