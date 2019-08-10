Football gossip: Pogba, Moyes, Dybala, Khedira, Bolasie, Mourinho

Juventus are not giving up hope that they will be able to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Express)

Pogba insists he will not split the dressing room despite claims he wanted a move away from Old Trafford. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich are close to signing Croatia midfielder Ivan Perisic, 30, from Inter Milan. The two sides are finalising an agreement which will see the player move initially on loan with an option to buy in a deal worth £23.5m. (Sky Italia via Sky Sports)

Manchester United had a £24m bid for Dinamo Zagreb's 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo rejected before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Sportske Novosti via Mirror)

Former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes is on a shortlist of managers to lead David Beckham's Inter Miami. (Mirror)

Juventus' Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, 25, travelled with the team for their final pre-season match against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm despite interest from French side Paris St-Germain.(Mail)

VAR in the Premier League How did first Saturday go for technology in top flight?

Juventus are frustrated with Germany midfielder Sami Khedira after the 32-year-old turned several transfer offers - including from Wolves - in favour of holding out for an offer from Arsenal that failed to materialise. (Calciomercato via Sun)

Celtic, Besiktas and Rennes are all chasing Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, 30, who has already turned down one option for a move to Russian side CSKA Moscow. (Goal)

Jose Mourinho has taken up a role as an analyst with Sky Sports and his first assignment will be Sunday's match between his former teams Manchester United and Chelsea. (Sky Sports)

Scottish full-back Kieran Tierney, 22, has already impressed his new Arsenal team-mates by breaking a standing jump record despite being injured. The deadline-day arrival from Celtic performed a huge 55cm leap in the vertical jump test, beating the club's previous best mark - set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - by one centimetre. (Sun)

Portsmouth fans got a "classy" surprise at their League One match against Tranmere on Saturday when Hollywood actor Will Ferrell watched their 2-0 win from the director's box. The movie star accepted an invitation from Pompey's owner - former Disney supremo Michael Eisner.

Will Ferrell visits the Portsmouth dressing room

